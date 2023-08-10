Officials at Kiser Trucking noticed a successful trend across the nation related to shows for tractors and trailers..
“We figured why not try to have one here,” Melissa Kiser told the Lebanon News in 2021. “If things go good, we hope to make it an annual event.”
Back then the definition of “if things go good” would have been around 20 trucks displayed as part of a one-day event.
In just two years, the Southwest Virginia Big Rig Showdown has expanded to a two-day event, featuring exhibitors, vendors, food trucks, live music, a big rig parade and more than 80 trucks jammed into the parking lot of the Russell County Government Center in Lebanon.
The 2023 event got underway on July 28 with a free meal for vendors and truck exhibitors provided by the Rosedale Baptist Church’s GO Team. The first day of the showdown also featured music by Thomas Taylor as well as The Shooter Band. The evening concluded with a light show provided by the big rigs.
July 29 featured a power wheels parade for the youngsters, charity auction, and music by Thomas Taylor and From the Edge.
Powerful storms moved through the region Saturday evening causing some disruptions to the schedule of events. The awards ceremony was pushed back by a few hours and was forced to move indoors at the government center.
BM Waddell Equipment of Mount Airy, North Carolina was awarded Best of Show by their peers.
“My family and I are extremely proud and grateful to be able to host this event in Southwest Virginia,” Greg Kiser stated via the event’s website. “We hope this event grows more every year.”
Proceeds from the event go to the Rosedale Baptist Church’s GO Team, a deacon-led ministry that was established to help those in need. Proceeds also go to The Friends of Honaker, a non-profit organization designed to work with and support the Town of Honaker.