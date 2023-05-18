A Bluefield, Virginia man was found guilty by a jury for the 2017 killing of Kaitlyn Ann “Katiee” Toler last Wednesday and is awaiting sentencing.

According to Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Plaster, after eight days of the prosecution presenting evidence, it took the jury just over five hours to arrive at a unanimous decision that Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., 46 of Bluefield was found guilty by a jury on all charges related to the case.

