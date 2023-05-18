A Bluefield, Virginia man was found guilty by a jury for the 2017 killing of Kaitlyn Ann “Katiee” Toler last Wednesday and is awaiting sentencing.
According to Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Plaster, after eight days of the prosecution presenting evidence, it took the jury just over five hours to arrive at a unanimous decision that Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., 46 of Bluefield was found guilty by a jury on all charges related to the case.
Plaster said charges included first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, grand larceny counts, larceny with intent to sell or distribute stolen property, and credit card theft, credit card fraud and receiving goods from credit card fraud.
Plaster inherited the case in January 2020 when taking office as the newly elected Commonwealth's Attorney and just prior to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Virginia Supreme Court issued a judicial emergency prohibiting jury trials for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Additionally, in 2022 alone, Pennington filed at least six motions to continue the trial for various reasons.
Plaster said the evidence was presented at trial through the sworn testimony of 24 witnesses, including six experts. The Commonwealth introduced 126 exhibits that included multiple photographs of the crime scenes, video surveillance of Pennington's actions to conceal Toler’s body, evidence analyzed by the Department of Forensic Science, photos of Pennington using Toler’s debit card, evidence of Pennington pawning property belonging to Toler’s and others, and multiple reports of forensic data from numerous cell phone scans.
These witnesses and exhibits outline the Commonwealth's theory that Pennington murdered Toler by ligature strangulation, hid her body in a cold garage for six days, hauled her body on a trailer to a remote area on East River Mountain and discarded her over an embankment. Toler’s body was discovered the next day by two citizens who immediately contacted the police after which an investigation was launched by law enforcement.
“I would like to thank all of the detectives and officers of the various agencies for the thousands of man hours and attention they have devoted to this case,” Plaster added. “Their professionalism and dedication to this case was more than evident at trial. While I cannot fathom the anguish Kaitlyn's family has been forced to endure throughout this grueling process, I pray that the jury's verdict will offer them some degree of closure and relief.”
Pennington's sentencing is currently scheduled for Aug 23 at 1 p.m. inside the Tazewell County Circuit Court. Pennington is facing up to life in prison plus 115 years.
The investigation was led by Detective Sergeant Chris McCroskey of the Bluefield Virginia Police Department with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. Plaster was assisted in prosecuting the case by Chief Deputy Brandon Goins and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Melanie Menefee.