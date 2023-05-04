Heritage Hall residents planting fruits and vegetables in their new plater boxes which was donated by the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and built by carpentry students at the Buchanan County Career Technology and Higher Learning Center.
BUCHANAN COUNTY — Gardening can be therapeutic and thanks to the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and the Buchanan County Career Technology and Higher Learning Center (BCCTHLC), Heritage Hall residents can now enjoy planting fruits and vegetables.
Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District partnered with BCCTHLC carpentry teacher to create two planter boxes to be housed at the assisted living facility located on Slate Creek.
“Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District would like to thank Rick Jackson and the morning carpentry class for their assistance in building two planter boxes for the residents of Heritage Hall,” Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District Education Specialist and District Manager Jeanne Presley said. “The boxes were presented to the residents along with soil and seeds to plant. Thank you to Crystal Kelly and Karen for making this a wonderful experience for not only the residents but the staff of Big Sandy SWCD. Residents planted onions, lettuce, cabbage, radishes, marigolds and nasturtiums and we are very excited about growing strawberries, tomatoes, peppers and a few other vegetables in the future.”