Heritage Hall residents.jpg

Heritage Hall residents planting fruits and vegetables in their new plater boxes which was donated by the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and built by carpentry students at the Buchanan County Career Technology and Higher Learning Center.

 Submitted photo

BUCHANAN COUNTY — Gardening can be therapeutic and thanks to the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and the Buchanan County Career Technology and Higher Learning Center (BCCTHLC), Heritage Hall residents can now enjoy planting fruits and vegetables.

Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District partnered with BCCTHLC carpentry teacher to create two planter boxes to be housed at the assisted living facility located on Slate Creek.

