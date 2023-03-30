More than 30 people showed up to say farewell to longtime Executive Director of the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Mary Belcher last Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Gap Visitor Center. Belcher has served the chamber for 34 years.
Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Belcher announces her retirement after 34 years of service during an appreciation luncheon last Tuesday at the Southern Gap Visitor Center.
Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer
For the past 34 years, lifelong Grundy resident Mary Belcher has served as the Executive Director of the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce.
But like the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Earlier this year Belcher announced she would be stepping down as the Executive Director of the chamber as she will be leaving town and moving to the Newport News area of Virginia.
Last Tuesday, members of the chamber wanted to express their deepest and most sincere gratitude for Belcher’s service to the chamber by hosting her farewell luncheon at the Southern Gap Visitor Center.
More than 30 people brought food and gathered at the visitor center, a place Belcher hosted many events with the chamber, to say goodbye as Belcher has planned to leave town this week.
Several of Belcher’s friends spoke on her behalf during the luncheon. “We just wish you all the best and please don’t be a stranger,” incoming chamber president Glenna Owens said while fighting back tears.”
Owens then presented Belcher with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and in an elegant vase on behalf of the chamber.
Following the presentation, Belcher spoke to the crowd. “Thank you all,” Belcher said full of emotions. “This is the hardest thing I think I have ever done. “I woke up this morning and I was so scared of everything. I know that every door that has opened up has been God’s. I kept telling myself this morning when I woke up that I was going to go and follow You.”
Lifelong Buchanan County resident and chamber member Bill Crigger said there is no doubt that Buchanan County is a better place because of Mary Belcher. “She can do anything,” Crigger said. “She could work at any of our businesses and be successful because that is who she is.”
Belcher made it official last Wednesday by issuing her resignation letter to the board.
The letter stated: Dear Board members and members of the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce and friends, this is so bittersweet,” Belcher wrote. “It is hard to put into words for me to express what really my heart feels,” Belcher said in the letter. “So, I will be short. I love this Chamber, this town and county. I am resigning from Executive Director of the Buchanan County Chamber, moving on to what I am positive God has opened doors to a new kind of future and journey He has in store for me. I am confident that the Chamber has a strong Board of Directors and membership to lead this Chamber into the future. I will miss my Chamber friendships I have made and will cherish each one.”
Knowing that this day was going to come and following a lengthy search, the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce found Belcher’s replacement in Hurley High School graduate Amanda Shafer, currently of Home Creek.
Belcher asked the board to get behind Shafer. “It was a learning adventure from the word go,” Belcher noted. “And I know this young lady that you all hired (Shafer) will do fine. Just stand behind her and give her confidence and strength because I know my first year, I was ready to walk out.”
The chamber officially announced that Shafer got the position last Friday. Her job is to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Chamber, including management of programs, staffing, membership and marketing efforts; work with the Chair to prepare agendas and materials for Board and Executive Committee meetings and develop goals and objectives for recommendation to the Board.
Belcher said she is excited about her new life journey and that her new home meets everything that is on her wish list.
Belcher’s longtime Grundy home, located below town will soon be demolished in preparations for the Coalfield Expressway.