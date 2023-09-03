LEBANON — Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher has been named to the Virginia Business Power 500 listing for the second year in a row.
The list recognizes what the magazine defines as Virginia’s most powerful leaders across 19 sectors ranging from real estate and manufacturing to higher education and federal contracting.
Southwest Virginia honorees in addition to Belcher in this year’s edition include Donna Henry, Del. Terry Kilgore, Elizabeth McClanahan, Jim McGlothlin, Will Payne, Steve Smith, Travis Staton and Clyde Stacy.
Belcher’s work in economic development was recognized by the magazine, which also took note of his leadership as executive director of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority. Just this past year, the CFX Authority successfully secured $7 million in federal funding to advance the project and is on track to receive a second $7 million as legislation makes it way through Congress this year.
Belcher is a graduate of Morehead State University and holds a law degree from William and Mary.
“I am humbled by the recognition and I am honored to be listed among so many leaders in our Commonwealth,” Belcher said. “It takes a team of dedicated individuals to create economic development opportunities in our region and I am proud to be a part of that team.
“The VCEDA board is tasked with helping our region to grow and diversify and the Virginia CFX Authority Board is tasked with helping to advance what I would argue is one of the most critical road projects in the state,” Belcher continued. “The vision and dedication of the men and women who serve on both of these boards is evident when you look at the growth occurring and the accomplishments both have made through the years. I am proud to do my part to assist in that growth and I look forward to the great things we will accomplish in the future.”