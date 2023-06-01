The Buchanan County School board will soon advertise for a second band director.
Following a lengthy presentation from current Buchanan County band director Zachary Compton and a closed-door meeting, the school board voted unanimously to hire a second band director with the caveat that Council and Hurley students will also have the opportunity to take music.
South Grundy school board member David Thornbury made the motion to set up an accrual to pay for a new band director for the next fiscal period, not exceeding $60,000 with benefits. The salary and benefits combined cannot exceed $60,000.
The position will be paid from the $1.1 million in carry-over funds and must include the caveat involving Council and Hurley. Garden school board member Ray Blankenship seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.
Following Thornbury’s motion, Prater school board member Jack Compton asked Tester if it was possible to hire a second band director full-time with benefits under $60,000.
Tester said depending on the health insurance the employee selects.
Prior to the board’s decision and during the delegation portion of the meeting, Zachary Compton, who was on the agenda along with Grundy High School alum Kamryn Vandyke, a former drum major for the Buchanan County band and a private tutor to some of the band members addressed the board, presenting their case to hire a second band director.
Zachary Compton said his daily schedule begins at Riverview Elementary/Middle School where teaches band to both sixth and seventh-grade band students. He tells the board that the class is a 50-minute class that includes sixth-grade students who are beginning band mixed with seventh-grade students that are second-year band students. He also noted that eighth-grade students at Riverview are not offered band.
After Riverview, he travels to Grundy High School where he teaches advanced band during the second block. He said the biggest problem with the high school schedule is students sometimes will be forced to choose band or an advanced-level course in which they may need in order to graduate with honors or prepare them for college or work.
After advance band, Zachary Compton leaves GHS and travels to Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School (TVEMS) where he has a short lunch period. He explains that after lunch at TVEMS, he has sixth and seventh-grade students in two separate classes for only 20 minutes each.
“By the time the students put their instruments together, that is five minutes and at the end of class, by the time they take them apart, that is five minutes, so really, I have 10 minutes of instructional time for the sixth and seventh-grade students at Twin Valley. They are separate but I have 10 minutes with the transport to and from class and instrument assemble and disassemble.” He also noted when long-time band director Tom Burniston was in charge, there was a fifth-grade band class that was no longer available.
Zachary Compton finishes his day at Twin Valley High School where he teaches a fourth-block advanced band course.
He said his biggest issue is with the elementary/middle school classes, where he has beginning band students mixed with the second-year students which forces the second-year students to retake beginners’ band over.
Zachary Compton said students lose interest in the seventh grade because band is not available for eighth graders. He said it’s like in sports, if you do not have a good feeder program, your varsity program will be lacking. “It’s hard to build a healthy program under that kind of restraint,” Compton added. “I have heard so many times from so many administrators that you got to wait until the numbers build before you can justify hiring a second band director. I understand why you would kind of think that but the only way to get the bigger numbers is by hiring a second person and have the continuity amongst both middle schools.”
Vandyke told those in attendance that in high school, she fell in love with the band and that band gave her opportunities that are not available in other sports or clubs.
Vandyke, who recently graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in music, said music has given her many opportunities including paying for a portion of her tuition.
“If you want to save our band program here in Buchanan County, make it stronger and better, please consider the decision of hiring a second band director to allow these students to have the correct and equal education that is needed to make the students stronger and better players,” Vandyke shared. “Buchanan County I know is known for sports, but I am asking you, please do not neglect the arts.”
Following Vandyke’s speech, Zachary Compton said that Vandyke and he were not there to get Vandyke a job, but he does believe that Vandyke would be an excellent choice.
Prater board member and board chairman Jack Compton asked Zachary Compton how many kids in the county are currently taking band. Zachary said Riverview had 20 sixth graders and four seventh graders, Grundy High School has five students, TVEMS has 11 sixth graders and three in seventh and four at Twin Valley High School (44 total).
Thornbury asked Zachary Compton what the financial burden would be to hire a second band director and he said that he did not have the teacher pay scale memorized but it would be whatever the starting pay scale for teachers would be.
“You got to pay for another teacher and I get that,” Zachary Compton said. “Two years ago, we had a teacher atop of the scale (Burniston) at the same time I taught here. I think the best solution is just for there to be two of us and one of us do Riverview and Grundy and the other do both Twin Valleys.” He said there is so much potential in the county and if you want to have a band of seven or eight kids, then keep it the way it is but if you want to have 20 or 30 kids doing the field shows, the change must happen.
North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan said are you willing to incorporate Hurley and Council.
Zachary Compton asked when the high schools consolidate, will Council be at the new school or left alone. McClanahan said Council will be left alone but will still be a part of the Buchanan County Public School system.
“Yes, if the schedule makes sense and in all of the middle school classes, if there are no beginners mixed with intermediates, I would be open to that,” Zachary Compton said about taking on Hurley and Council. “But if the beginners are mixed with the intermediates, we are still at the same place we are now in a way.”
At that time Thornbury told Compton that with benefits, you are looking at more than $50,000 to hire a teacher and the board will need to discuss the matter with Buchanan County Public Schools finance director Cheryl Tester to see how it could fit in next year’s budget.
Tester explained to the board that a second band director was not in the current budget and that there will be $1.1 million of carry-over money.
Jack Compton then asked Zachary Compton to give the board time to figure it out and that he appreciated him for coming.
“Two more things,” Zachary Compton said.
Thornbury quickly interrupted Zachary, “Zach when you get what you want, you need to move on because if you keep it up, you’re going to lose my vote,” Thornbury added.
Buchanan County band member parents Tiffany Tackett (band booster treasurer) and Jessica Grizzle (band booster president) also spoke briefly advocating for the second band director and advocating for hiring Vandyke.
The school board did not rule out the hiring of Vandyke but will advertise for the position.