Buchanan County band director Zachary Compton (podium) and former Buchanan County drum major Kamryn Vandyke spoke to the Buchanan County School Board during their May 24 meeting about hiring a second band director.

The Buchanan County School board will soon advertise for a second band director.

Following a lengthy presentation from current Buchanan County band director Zachary Compton and a closed-door meeting, the school board voted unanimously to hire a second band director with the caveat that Council and Hurley students will also have the opportunity to take music.

