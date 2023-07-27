Dates are now scheduled for the annual Buchanan County Public Schools’, “Back to School Bash.”
The Back to School Bash each year provides free school supplies to all Buchanan County Public School students.
Buchanan County Public School’s superintendent Sherry Fletcher said this year a Back to School Bash will be held in the community of each of the eight BCPS schools. “BCPS, local businesses, community groups and churches will participate as well as the Buchanan County School Division,” Fletcher added. “Free school supplies will be given to all students that attend.”
The Back to School Bash for Council Elementary/Middle School and Council High School students will be held on Aug. 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in shelter-three at William P. Harris Park in Council.
Riverview Elementary/Middle School and Grundy High School students’ Back to School Bash is scheduled for Aug. 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.
Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School and Twin Valley High School Back to School Bash will be held on Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department.
Hurley Elementary/Middle School and Hurley High School’s Back to School Bash is scheduled for Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. at Hurley Park.
“I am so excited that we are able to do the Back-to-School bash again,” North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan said about the event. “I love how our community comes together to help our students to start the school year off right with needed supplies. Very thankful for the opportunity that our division is also able to provide many school supplies this year as well. Our kiddos deserve the best and Buchanan County residents and community partners always step up to give that to them.”
The cosmetology department will be doing free haircuts for students at the Buchanan Career/Technology and Higher Learning Center on Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.