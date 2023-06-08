Enrollment numbers for Buchanan County Public Schools continue to spiral downward.
BCPS’s superintendent Sherry Fletcher provided an enrollment update to the Buchanan County School Board during the boards May 24 meeting, stating that enrollment numbers as of April 30 sat at 2,299, a loss of 13 students since March.
Council Elementary/Middle School’s (CEMS) enrollment numbers for April totaled 169 students (gained one student during the month), K-7. The number of students per grade is the following: kindergarten, 15; first grade, 27; second grade, 18; third grade, 26; fourth grade, 21; fifth grade, 18; sixth grade, 26; and seventh grade, 18. The school reported 15 pre-k students (pre-k students are not included in the total enrollment).
Riverview Elementary/Middle School’s (REMS) enrollment numbers for the month of April totaled 652 students (a loss of seven students during the month). Numbers included the following: kindergarten, 81; first grade, 63; second grade, 82; third grade, 61; fourth grade, 78; fifth grade, 66; sixth grade, 63; seventh grade, 80; and eighth grade, 78. REMS has 60 students registered for pre-k.
Hurley Elementary/Middle School’s (HEMS) enrollment numbers for the month of April are 345 students (enrollment remained the same) in grades K-7. The number of students per grade includes the following: kindergarten, 50; first grade, 38; second grade, 27; third grade, 36; fourth grade, 41; fifth grade, 56; sixth grade, 45; and seventh grade, 52. HEMS has 16 pre-k students.
Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School’s (TVEMS) enrollment numbers for April are 267 students (a gain of one student during the month) in grades K-7. The number of students per includes the following: kindergarten, 33; first grade, 35; second grade 33, third grade, 25; fourth grade, 30; fifth grade, 28; sixth grade, 39; and seventh grade, 44. TVEMS has 18 pre-k students.
Council High School’s (CHS) enrollment numbers for April totaled 120 students (lost one student), grades 8-12. The number of students per grade includes the following: eighth grade, 23; ninth grade, 34; tenth grade, 17; eleventh grade, 22; and twelfth grade, 24.
Grundy High School’s (GHS) enrollment numbers for April totaled 346 students, grades 9-12 (lost four students during the month). The number of students per grade includes the following: ninth grade, 96; tenth grade, 82; eleventh grade, 85; and twelfth grade, 83.
Hurley High School’s (HHS) enrollment numbers for April totaled 213 students (enrollment stayed the same), grades 8-12. Students per grade include the following: eighth grade, 56; ninth grade, 43; tenth grade, 39; eleventh grade, 44; and twelfth grade, 31.
Twin Valley High School’s (TVHS) enrollment numbers for April totaled 187 students (lost one student during the month), grades 8-12. The number of students includes the following: eighth grade, 38; ninth grade, 37; tenth grade, 35; eleventh grade, 40; and twelfth grade, 37.
Fletcher also provided the board with the attendance rates across the division and noted that the overall attendance rate for the entire division for the month of April improved to 92.50 percent from 92.00 percent in March 2023. BCPS's average attendance percentage for the school year sits at 92.12 percent.
Grundy High School was recognized for having the highest attendance rate for April among the eight high schools and elementary/middle schools within the division at 94.89 percent.
Schools’ attendance rates for April include the following: Hurley Elementary/Middle, 91.01 percent; Council Elementary/Middle, 91.75 percent; Twin Valley Elementary/Middle, 94.36; Riverview Elementary/Middle, 91.69 percent; Council High School, 90.36 percent; Hurley High School, 93.74; Twin Valley High School, 92.19 percent; and Grundy High School, 94.89 percent.