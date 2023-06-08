Twin Valley High School principal Chad Stevens hands Class of 2023 salutatorian Haylee Moore her diploma during Twin Valley’s graduation held on May 31, 2023, inside the Twin Valley High School gymnasium.
Hurley High School principal Pam Tester, left, and Paul Davis Restoration executive Brian Smith holds up a rendering of Hurley High School during last Wednesday’s graduation. The rendering of HHS was created by Paul Davis during the restoration of the school following the devastating fire earlier this year.
Grundy Valedictorian Kaylee Compton gives farewell address at Grundy High School Class of 2023 graduation held on May 30, 2023, at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.
Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer
Grundy High School senior class sponsor Christina Bane leads the top ten out during graduation last Tuesday at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.


Grundy High School senior Hayden Fuller recognized for finishing in the top ten during last Wednesday’s graduation ceremony.


Council High School Class of 2023 salutatorian LaSha Hope Barton (left) was recognized during the CHS graduation ceremony held on May 30 inside the Council High School gymnasium.

Council High School senior Morgan Bowman was recognized as the Council High School Class of 2023 valedictorian during last Tuesday’s graduation.
Large crowds turned out to each of the Buchanan County Public School graduations which was held on May 30, 2023, and May 31 at the schools.
Council High School was the first to host their graduation (May 30, 2023, at 6 p.m.) as a large crowd packed into the school’s gymnasium to watch the Class of 2023 receive their diplomas. The Class of 2023 valedictorian Morgan Cheyenne Bowman and salutatorian LaSha Hope Barton was recognized on the evening and gave speeches. Members of the 2023 senior class include Bowman, Barton, Isaac Nathaniel Hess (third), Cody Wayne Ratliff (fourth). Trinity Jade Musick (fifth), Hailey Dean Looney (sixth), Kaylee Brooke Deel (seventh), Matthew Ryan Austin (eighth) Dylan Reid Boyd (ninth), Wesley Harvey Harris (tenth), Carrie Nicole Coleman, Joseph Kaden Coleman, Kedrick Clint Coleman, Jescenia Bell Duty, Sebastian Hargis, Jasmine Ann Harris, Rachel Marie Holman, Benjamin Michael Johnson, Aiyana Catori Keene, Mackenzie Nichole Mcmahan, Jonathan Michael Owens II, McKenzie Breann Street, Jason Allen Tiller Junior, Sabrina Ann Willard.
Grundy High School held its ceremony for the Class of 2023 on May 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. on Nelson Memorial Field in front of a packed stadium. There were 87 graduates that received their diploma led by class valedictorian Kaylee Marie Compton and salutatorian Alexsis Addison Porter. The remainder of the Class of 2023 includes John Carl Thornbury (third), Joseph “Isaiah” Boyd (fourth), Jessica Katelyn Looney (fifth), Eliza Hope Blankenship (sixth), Kaleb Michael Elswick (seventh), Haleigh Elizabeth Keene eighth), Emma Rae McClanahan (ninth), Madelyne Kate Owens (tenth), Rachel Marie Baker, Autumn Elizabeth Baldwin, Emily Ilette Barton, Jeremiah Andrew Belcher, Santanna Hope Bevins, Allison Grace Blankenship, Eliza Hope Blankenship, Dylan Robert Boyd, Joseph Isaiah Boyd, Ryan Scott Campbell, Cruz Nicholas Castle, Haleigh Montana Clevinger, Savannah Faith Clevinger, Caden Odale Cole, Breanna Paige Coleman, Catlin Georgetta Colley, Thomas Nazir Combs, Kaylee Marie Compton, Payton A Compton, Tea Nicole Davidson, Jacob Lee Deel, Kendrick Lee Deel, Lauren La’rae Deskins, Kaleb Michael Elswick, Mattie Lee Evans, Julianne Summer Fuller, Xander Shaun Fuller, Hunter Scott Hale, Randy Harris, Kara Leigh Hill, Camryn James Horn, Ethan Edward Houk, Emily Grace Jackson, Haley Breann Jackson, Timothy Shawn Keen, Zachary Keith Keen, Cameron Shane Keene, Haleigh Elizabeth Keene, Brandon Joseph Lester, Kyra Madison Lester, Jessica Katelyn Looney, Kadd Paul Looney, Logan Bryce Looney, Lois Elizabeth Lowe, Mia Marmol Perez, Kendrick Drake Matney, Anthony Nathaniel Mayhorn, Matthew Bryan Mayhorn, Emma Rae McClanahan, Ashlynn Brooke McIntosh, Timothy Trevor Meadows, Austin Ray Mounts, Angel Gracie Mae Mullins, Brianna Dawn Mullins, Brittney Cierra Mullins, Alexander Shea Newberry, Evan Luke Owens, Madelyne Kate Owens, Peyton Carter Owens, Christian Craig Allen Pack, Alexsis Addison Porter, Alexis Nicole Prater, Kortney Paige Prater, Eligh Harrison Ratliff Jr, Brianna Michelle Ratliff, Richard Travis Lee Riordan, Ian Hunter Scammell, Holli Grace Scarberry, Christopher Bryan Smith, Russell Lee Smith, Parker Russell Snead, Robert Wade Spake, Amberlyn Ann Stacy, Cadence Melissa Stacy, Dylan Ty Stacy, Morgan Hope Stiltner, Nathaniel Hunter Stiltner, Savannah Paige Stiltner, John Eligah Taylor, Kurtlyn Isabella Thomas, John Carl Thornbury, Ryan Christopher Vandenabeele, Heileigh Elizabeth Vencill, Jonathan Tyler Watts, Jacob Michael Williams, Jacob Alan Woods and Brayden Miles Young.
Twin Valley High School held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 on May 31, 2023, inside the school’s gymnasium. The ceremony featured heartwarming speeches from valedictorian Gage Moore and salutatorian Haylee Moore who happen to be twins. Joining the Moore’s in the top ten were Haylee Fuller (third), Morgan Hale (fourth), Skylar Vanover (fifth), Morgan Lester (sixth), Hayden Fuller (seventh), Caleb Keen (eighth), Blake Davis (ninth) and Emma Owens (tenth). Other class members include Tyler Keith Bailey, Allyson Beth Bales, Sarah Morgan Kennedy, Randall Paul Blackburn Jr., Matthew Ellis Lester, Chandler Scott Cooper, Isaac Cole Cooper, Hailey Shay Matney, Nicholas Blake Davis, Summer Alivia Matney, Brianna Rose Day, Garrett Alan Leen Milhoan, Abigail Reece Deskins, Andrew James Dotson, Zachary Alexander Peck, Chelsie Marie Pendergrass, Elizabeth Ann Horne, Zachary Ronald Rife, Dewayne Hayes Hurley II, Kayla Brooke Shortridge, Kenneth Shane Justice, Chelsea Mckayla Shortt, Isaiah Xavier Stacy, Alexis Grace Stiltner, Jenna Nicole Stiltner, Kenneth Ray Thompson, Abby Daneil Vance-Graham, Nathaniel David Vandyke.
Hurley High School’s graduation was held inside the school’s gymnasium with Paul Davis Restorations General Manager Brian Smith as the guest speaker. Smith oversaw the restoration of HHS following a fire that changed the school earlier this year. Valedictorian Morgan Blankenship and salutatorian Eryan Blankenship gave their farewell speeches. Rounding out the top ten are Joshua Isaac Stacy, third; Logan Allen Hopkins, fourth; Abegail Tran, fifth; Alexander Lee Duty, sixth; Amelia Hunt, seventh; Jacie Kaitlyn Coleman, eighth; Timothy Ryan Potter, ninth and Ian Chase McClanahan, tenth. Members of the Hurley High School graduating Class of 2023 include Eryan Ruth Blankenship, Morgan Goldia Blankenship, Peyton Lee Blankenship, Chelsey Monise Cline, Jacie Kaitlyn Coleman, Logan Turner Dotson, Alexander Lee Duty, Zachary Caleb Eldridge, Christian Haven Chase Estep, Brenton Cade Freeman, Megan Taylor George, Kara Lena Hagerman, Maliah Paige Hardin, Anthony Caden Hensley, Kylie Brianna Hensley, Logan Allen Hopkins, Amelia Grace Hunt, Devin Ray Justus, Gregory Dalton Justus, Morgan La-Shae Justus, Chase Michael LaFleur, Robert Dayton Slade Little, Ian Chase McClanahan, Christopher Caden Mullins, Timothy Ryan Potter, Joshua Brett Stacy, Joshua Isaac Stacy, Elijah Alexander Sullivan, Abegail Alexandria Tran, Kira Rayne Vencill and Jonathan Hunter Young.