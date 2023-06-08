Large crowds turned out to each of the Buchanan County Public School graduations which was held on May 30, 2023, and May 31 at the schools.

Council High School was the first to host their graduation (May 30, 2023, at 6 p.m.) as a large crowd packed into the school’s gymnasium to watch the Class of 2023 receive their diplomas. The Class of 2023 valedictorian Morgan Cheyenne Bowman and salutatorian LaSha Hope Barton was recognized on the evening and gave speeches. Members of the 2023 senior class include Bowman, Barton, Isaac Nathaniel Hess (third), Cody Wayne Ratliff (fourth). Trinity Jade Musick (fifth), Hailey Dean Looney (sixth), Kaylee Brooke Deel (seventh), Matthew Ryan Austin (eighth) Dylan Reid Boyd (ninth), Wesley Harvey Harris (tenth), Carrie Nicole Coleman, Joseph Kaden Coleman, Kedrick Clint Coleman, Jescenia Bell Duty, Sebastian Hargis, Jasmine Ann Harris, Rachel Marie Holman, Benjamin Michael Johnson, Aiyana Catori Keene, Mackenzie Nichole Mcmahan, Jonathan Michael Owens II, McKenzie Breann Street, Jason Allen Tiller Junior, Sabrina Ann Willard.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you