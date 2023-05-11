DAR.jpg

2023 DAR fourth grade essay winners Archer Evans (right), first place and Payson Ratliff (left) honorable mention of Riverview Elementary/Middle School were presented with certificates for their essays on “What the United States Flag means to Me” by DAR member Ola Gay Clevinger.

 Submitted photo

Riverview Elementary Middle School fourth grader Archer Evans placed first in the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest with his outstanding paper titled “What the USA Flag Means to Me.”

REMS fourth grader Payson Ratliff received honorable mention in the DAR essay contest for her paper on the United States flag.

