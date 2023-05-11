2023 DAR fourth grade essay winners Archer Evans (right), first place and Payson Ratliff (left) honorable mention of Riverview Elementary/Middle School were presented with certificates for their essays on “What the United States Flag means to Me” by DAR member Ola Gay Clevinger.
Riverview Elementary Middle School fourth grader Archer Evans placed first in the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest with his outstanding paper titled “What the USA Flag Means to Me.”
REMS fourth grader Payson Ratliff received honorable mention in the DAR essay contest for her paper on the United States flag.
Evans is the son of Brandon and Traci Evans of Grundy and the grandson of Debra Duty and Clinton Evans, Sandy Edwards and the late Steve Edwards. Archer’s great-grandparents are Hansel and Loretta Edwards and James and Fern Duty. Evan’s essay honored the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Military in order that all Americans may enjoy peace, freedom and liberty.
Ratliff is the daughter of Jason and Darcy Ratliff and the granddaughter of Terry and Sondora Ratliff and David and Lisa Church. Ratliff’s essay shared her feelings of respect for the flag of the United States and expressed how she feels safe and protected by those who serve the country.