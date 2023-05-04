Enrollment update for the Buchanan County Public School showed a significant decline in March.
Buchanan County Public Schools lost 16 students in March according to Buchanan County Public Schools interim Superintendent Sherry Fletcher who provided an enrollment update to the Buchanan County School Board during the board’s April 20 meeting held at the Government Center on Slate Creek.
Fletcher said enrollment numbers for BCPS totaled 2,312 students, a loss of 16 students for March.
“We had four that went homeschooled, two to private school, four out of state, five out of county and we had one dropout at Grundy High School.”
Fletcher also noted that students have completed 141 days of school as of March 31. and completed 23 days of school in March.
Council Elementary/Middle School’s (CEMS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 168 students (enrollment stayed the same), K-7. The number of students per grade is the following: kindergarten, 15; first grade, 27; second grade, 18; third grade, 26; fourth grade, 21; fifth grade, 17; sixth grade, 26 and seventh grade, 18.
The school reported 15 pre-k students (pre-k students are not included in the total enrollment).
Riverview Elementary/Middle School’s (REMS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 659 students (a loss of two students during the month). Numbers included the following: kindergarten, 82; first grade, 63; second grade, 83; third grade, 61; fourth grade, 79; fifth grade, 67; sixth grade, 63; seventh grade, 82 and eighth grade, 79. REMS has 60 students registered for pre-k.
Hurley Elementary/Middle School’s (HEMS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 345 students (a loss of two students during the month) in grades K-7. The number of students per grade includes the following: kindergarten, 50; first grade, 38; second grade, 27; third grade, 36; fourth grade, 41; fifth grade, 56; sixth grade, 45 and seventh grade, 52. HEMS has 18 pre-k students.
Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School’s (TVEMS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 268 students (enrollment numbers stay the same during the month) in grades K-7. The number of students per includes the following: kindergarten, 34; first grade, 35; second grade 33, third grade, 25; fourth grade, 30; fifth grade, 30; sixth grade, 39 and seventh grade, 43. TVEMS has 18 pre-k students.
Council High School’s (CHS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 121 students (gained one student in March), grades 8-12. The number of students per grade includes the following: eighth grade, 23; ninth grade, 35; tenth grade, 17; eleventh grade, 22 and twelfth grade, 24.
Grundy High School’s (GHS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 350 students, grades 9-12 (lost two students during the month). The number of students per grade includes the following: ninth grade, 97; tenth grade, 83; eleventh grade, 87 and twelfth grade, 83.
Hurley High School’s (HHS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 213 students (a loss of one student during the month), grades 8-12. Students per grade include the following: eighth grade, 56; ninth grade, 43; tenth grade, 39; eleventh grade, 44 and twelfth grade, 31.
Twin Valley High School’s (TVHS) enrollment numbers for March totaled 188 students (loss of one during the month), grades 8-12. The number of students includes the following: eighth grade, 39; ninth grade, 37; tenth grade, 35; eleventh grade, 40 and twelfth grade, 37.
Fletcher also provided the board with the attendance rates across the school system and noted that the overall attendance rate for the entire division for March improved to 92.00 percent from 91.54 percent in February. BCPS’s division average attendance percentage for the school year sits at 92.07 percent.
Hurley High School was recognized for having the highest attendance rate for March among the eight high schools and elementary/middle schools within the division at 94.47 percent.
Schools’ attendance rates for March include the following: Hurley Elementary/Middle, 92.30 percent; Council Elementary/Middle, 88.92 percent; Twin Valley Elementary/Middle, 92.70 percent; Riverview Elementary/Middle, 90.40 percent; Council High School, 91.99 percent; Hurley High School, 94.47; Twin Valley High School, 93.66 percent and Grundy High School, 91.57 percent.