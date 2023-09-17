Buchanan County Public School employees’ healthcare premium out-of-pocket cost will finally match the other county entities that share the county’s consolidated healthcare plan.
Following a public hearing and lengthy discussion between the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and Buchanan Public School officials during the supervisor’s Sept. 11, meeting, Garden supervisor Jeff Cooper made a motion to give BCPS $1.4 million of their $1.8 million in carryover money and $88,819.61 in grant money now and requested for the school system to come back to the board with estimates for the capital lay projects at the schools and the board would then appropriate those amounts needed to complete the projects.
Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner seconded the motion and the board passed it unanimously.
Buchanan County Public School’s finance director, Cheryl Tester, informed board members that the amount of carryover funds for the 2023/24 fiscal year budget has risen from $1.4 million to $1,817,031.90 because of a calculation error.
Buchanan County Public School superintendent Sherry Fletcher and Tester was at the meeting to request the full $1.8 million to be used to help reduce the out-of-pocket cost for BCPS employees who are on the Buchanan County Consolidated Healthcare plan and capital lay projects at the schools including paving projects and modifying the canopy at Hurley Elementary/Middle School to allow the new buses purchases prior to the school year to clear.
Tester said to modify the canopy at HEMS, the company that receives the bid will take up the existing pavement to increase the clearance underneath the school’s canopy.
Tester said it is estimated it would cost $850,000 to reduce the premium for BCPS employees who participate in the consolidated healthcare plan from 19% to 5%, matching the other county entities who share the plan. She said she expects more BCPS employees will sign up for the healthcare plan when the premium rates are reduced.
Buchanan County administrator Craig Horn notified the board of several letters he had received from the school system that stated the $1,441,896.52 would fully fund their budget completely.
Fletcher said we have those additional capital lay projects.
Tester informed the supervisors that the state is also coming out with a budget that may include a 2% raise on Jan. 1, 2024, for school employees and the school system does not have that in the budget.
Horn said the county will need to request an estimate for those projects that he can actually add up. He said right now we do not have that.
Tester said we had a lot of money left over this year and we did not try to spend it all.
Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner said no one is complaining. “These numbers sound large to the public but when you are talking about $50 million and $100 million budgets,” Stiltner added. “Anytime you come here with carry over money and not requesting money, we are doing great. Some of these guys don’t remember those years, I do.
Cooper said BCPS employees will appreciate what is being done for them with the reduced healthcare premium, which is a big deal.
Tester said we are all excited about it and happy we can do that because inflation is tough and will give our employees extra take-home money.
In other business, Supervisors unanimously approved the sole source notice and resolution for purchasing the 23 X7 tasers for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $59,962.80 to be paid out of the Fund 33 ARPA funding.
Cooper made the motion to approve the X7 tasers, which Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner seconded prior to the unanimous vote.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigator Mike Hatfield attended the meeting to request the purchase of X7 tasers and told the board that the added tasers would give each officer the same taser.
Harfield also requested that the supervisor give Buchanan County administrator Craig Horn authorization to sign two highway safety grants for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) totaling $36,800. BCSO will receive a Police Trafficking in the amount of $17,600 and the other is an Alcohol Enforcement grant for $19,200.
Cooper made the motion to authorize Horn to sign for the two grants, which Stiltner seconded and unanimously passed by the board.