Buchanan County Public School employees’ healthcare premium out-of-pocket cost will finally match the other county entities that share the county’s consolidated healthcare plan.

Following a public hearing and lengthy discussion between the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and Buchanan Public School officials during the supervisor’s Sept. 11, meeting, Garden supervisor Jeff Cooper made a motion to give BCPS $1.4 million of their $1.8 million in carryover money and $88,819.61 in grant money now and requested for the school system to come back to the board with estimates for the capital lay projects at the schools and the board would then appropriate those amounts needed to complete the projects.

