The November general election in Buchanan County is now set following last week’s Republican primary.
The battle for Knox District supervisor will feature incumbent Trey Adkins (Republican) against Jerry Scarberry who is running as an independent.
The November general election in Buchanan County is now set following last week’s Republican primary.
The battle for Knox District supervisor will feature incumbent Trey Adkins (Republican) against Jerry Scarberry who is running as an independent.
The Rocklick District supervisor’s race, slates incumbent Craig Stiltner (Republican) against Democrat Danny Sawyers.
Lee Dotson won the Republican Primary in the North Grundy District and will face off against Democrat candidate Rages Matney in November.
Incumbent Roger Rife is running unopposed in the South Grundy supervisor race while David Mark Rose defeated Eddie Sturgill in the Republican primary in the Prater District and will be running unopposed.
Incumbent Jeff Cooper (Republican) will square off against Democratic candidate Hilary Deskins in the Garden District Supervisor race and Democrat Harold Johnson will challenge incumbent Tim Hess (Republican, currently sits as board chair) for Hurricane District supervisor.
Former Hurley High School principal Tommy Blankenship is running for the Knox District school board seat as incumbent Robbie Cline chose not to run for re-election.
Brian “Doc” Looney, Josh McCoy and Traci Evans are vying for the Rocklick District school board seat that is currently unoccupied following the recent death of Heath Harrison.
North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan is running unopposed while incumbent David Thornbury will face off against Bob Anderson and R. Dale Anglin in the South Grundy District school board race.
Prater school board member and board chairman Jack Compton is running unopposed as well as incumbents from the Hurricane District Mike Thompson and Garden District Ray Blankenship.
Running unopposed for the Commissioner of Revenue is Republican incumbent Anna Ruth Horn. Incumbent Lonnie Keith Boyd is also running unopposed for Treasurer.
Nikki Stiltner (Republican) defeated incumbent Gerald Arrington in the Republican primary for Commonwealth Attorney and will be running unopposed come November.
The race for the Buchanan County Sheriff Office will feature incumbent John McClanahan against Democrat Allen Boyd.
The Clerk of Court race will feature incumbent Beverly Tiller (Democrat) against Christie Coleman-Stiltner who defeated Alisha Smith-Stiltner in the recent Republican primary.
Running for the three vacant spots on the Soil and Water District board of directors are Bobby Looney, James N. Horn and Jerry Helton.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.