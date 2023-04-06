Since the 2006-07 academic year, students at Appalachian School of Law (ASL) have given more than 244,500 hours of community service.
By the end of this semester, that number is on pace to exceed 250,000 hours—equivalent to 125 people working full-time for a year.
The program dates back to 1997, when ASL accepted its first students. “The program was a little different back then,” recalled ASL Director of Community Service & Personnel Jina Sauls. She was part of ASL’s charter class. “We actually had a designated day or time slot for all students to go do community service, and we largely did the service in the Buchanan County school system.”
Sauls emphasized via email that “the continued success of the Community Service Program at ASL is primarily due to the early efforts of Ms. Alicia O’Quin,” a former program director who “wore many other hats during her time at ASL.” Sauls credits O’Quin for establishing and centralizing processes and procedures still in use today.
These days, ASL has built on its early success. The school requires 25 hours of community service from every student each semester. During the high tide of the pandemic, the requirement was suspended. It has since been reinstated.
ASL President and Dean B. Keith Faulkner, a U.S. Navy veteran and active attorney with extensive experience in academic leadership, identified the community service program as “one of the primary factors” that he came to the school.
“We want the community to bring ideas to us,” said Faulkner, who started at ASL shortly before last academic year. He vowed that “to the extent we can expand (the program), we certainly will.” Students presently help out at local public schools and an ever-expanding list of organizations. Students may petition for additions to ASL’s running list.
Students can also create their own service projects. “The program is always changing, depending upon the values and the passions of the students,” said Sauls. “If you follow your passion, then it’s really not a requirement. It’s actually a release.”
Brian Looney, the varsity basketball coach at Grundy High School, has had three ASL students work with his program over approximately the last five years. “They’ve either played basketball in college or played basketball in high school and still had an interest in basketball,” said Looney.
“All of these guys went above and beyond,” Looney added. “They’d work with us during the duration of the season—coming to practice, participating in practice, helping me in practice, coming to games. They’ve worked in the offseason too, when we’ve had open gyms and workouts. They’ve been very dedicated to being in our program and I can’t say enough good things about them. They have done anything I’ve asked them to do.”
From 2008 to 2013, Taylor Burgess worked at ASL in admissions and development. Today he is the CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia. “Our community outreach is right at 3,000 kids,” said Burgess, and the Club has benefitted from ASL’s volunteers for “many, many years.”
Burgess praised ASL’s community service program as, “a great chance to not only help the students and get them some experience, but also help us with stuff that we need. We’re extremely shorthanded.” ASL students have been of particular assistance when it comes to bylaws, compliance, and background checks.
Frannie Minton, a nurse for more than 40 years and a co-coordinator with the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic, is full of praise for how helpful ASL students have been to those efforts. “ASL has been a beacon of light in this county,” she said.
ASL student Kelsey Hall, who will graduate next year, started her own project. Called, “Stack the Shelf,” the program provides vulnerable Buchanan County high school students and families with academic supplies and basic necessities.
“Before I started the program officially,” said Hall, “I was able to reach out to local principals and make sure that this was something they would want at their high school and that they needed.”
Initially, Hall kept donations at her apartment, but she had to find alternative storage space after contributions dominated her kitchen floor.
ASL student Lauren Stewart will also graduate next year. She and another student and three ASL faculty members have worked on “what we believe is a wrongful conviction case out in the Tazewell area.” The case is from 1994. “This case is older than I am,” said Stewart.
“I’m so thankful that this law school requires community service,” said Stewart. “Community is an invaluable asset that certain places hold. Grundy specifically has such a large wealth in that aspect. The relationships that people have between each other, where if one person has fallen the entire rest of the community comes and huddles around them—you can’t pay for that.”