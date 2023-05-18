The Appalachian School of Law held commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 on May 13, 2023, inside the Riverview Elementary Middle School gymnasium.
Ronald S. Flagg was the guest speaker during the Appalachian School of Law commencement.
Flagg previously was a litigation partner at Sidley Austin LLP and currently serves as the President of the Legal Services Corporation. His three decades of experience include serving as President of the District of Columbia Bar, Chair of the D.C. Bar’s Pro Bono Task Force, board member of the D.C. Bar Foundation, Chair of the Board of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Chair of the District of Columbia Bar Pro Bono Center, Chair of the Board of the AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly, a member of the American Bar Association’s House of Delegates, board member of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, and member of the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission.
Members of the Appalachian School of Law Class of 2023 include Kizito Aidam (received bachelor’s degree from University of Health and Allied Sciences), Presley Wayne Ashley (The College of William and Mary), Aleksander Tobias Belcher (University of Virginia’s College at Wise), Charles Stephen Bentler (Stony Brook University), Brogan Lee Bowman (East Tennessee State University), Nicholas Craig Bright (Radford University), Jay D. Callahan (Berea College), Courtney Ann Combs (Berea College), Lanie Masel Craig (Concord University), Dakota Jeffery Crouse (Ferrum College), Otmer Gay Elmore III (Marshall University), Anthony Jacob Foltz (Concord University), Patrick Lee Fouch (Morehead State University), Charles Michael Fox (Glenville State College), Jennifer A. Gilliam (Hollins University), Cameron L. Grose (Colorado State University), Nolan Alexander Harrison (Carson-Newman University), Nathan David Hayes (King University), Sevina Jackson (Quinnipiac University), Zoe Elizabeth Kahle (West Virginia University)
Christine Ann Kegley (Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University), Jennifer Rose LaBuzzetta (Auburn University), Clint Allen Lorance (University of North Texas), Dionna Rakeisha Marcus (Virginia State University), Tyler Christopher Martin (Ohio State University), Nina Matkava (Bridgewater College)
Tonya Marie Merrbach (Iowa State University), Morgan Marie Miller (Liberty University), Earl Lynnwood Partlow III (West Virginia University), Jordan Michaela Phillips (University of North Carolina Wilmington)
Frank Verkley Powell (Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University), Nathan Roland Recta (University of Alaska Fairbanks), Samanda Rodriguez (Rider University), Madison Paige Saad (Eastern Kentucky University), Gabriella Leann Sayger (West Virginia Wesleyan College), Savanna Raye Schroeder (The University of Sioux Falls), Jamin Samuel Seegrist (Southern Utah University), Bradleigh Laken Shuler (East Tennessee State University), Connor Whitlow Smith (University of Missouri), Donna Kaitlyn Smith (Concord University), Jacob Nathaniel Snuffer (Concord University), Ashley Ellen Stricklen (West Virginia State University), Christopher Tejeda (Rutgers University), Sean William Travis (East Carolina University)
Albert Dean Turner (University of Kentucky), Kaylen Grecya Watkins (Florida International University)
Cody Wayne Webb (The College of William and Mary), Jared Wilson (University of the Cumberlands)
Samantha Michelle Woodward (Union College), Ibrahim Fouad Youssif (University of Tennessee, Knoxville), Michael J. Zemlock (Florida Atlantic University).