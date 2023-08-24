Air Repair, Inc..jpg

Tony Owens’ new business, Air Repair, Inc., was a recent recipient of a VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant. The business provides a number of HVAC-related services, as well as the custom manufacture of ductwork.

 Submitted photo

OAKWOOD, Va. — The custom manufacture of ductwork and the added ability to serve both residential and commercial HVAC needs is something Tony Owens, of Air Repair, Inc., offers as a service in the four-county area of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties.

Air Repair, Inc. was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Seed Capital Matching Grant.

