Adult meal prices will see a slight increase at Buchanan County Public Schools during the 2023-24 academic year.
Following a recommendation by BCPS school nutrition supervisor Rhonda Musick during the Buchanan County School Board’s June 21, meeting, North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan made a motion to raise the adult lunch to $4.50 and adult breakfast to $2.75 in order to continue county-wide free lunches for all BCPS students.
South Grundy school board member David Thornbury seconded the motion, which was passed unanimously.
“The VDOE (Virginia Department of Education) wants to make sure that all the adult meal prices at least equal the value of a student meal,” BCPS school nutrition supervisor Rhonda Musick said during the meeting. “To be able to accomplish that, it would require us to increase our prices.”
Featured Local Savings
Musick said the VDOE recommended that adult meal prices for lunch are $4.33 for schools in severe need and $2.50 for breakfast. Musick said VDOE ‘s numbers would require the cashier to have a significant amount of change in their drawer and she recommended an even number.
Musick told the school board that she would like to see adult meal prices increased to $4.50. “I know that is a pretty good increase but meals are not cheap anywhere,” Musick added. “As you all know, to get a meal at Mcdonalds’, you could not get one for $4.50. And breakfast, if we made it to $2.60, it would be good because you would at least have an even number.”
The board then agree to raise the adult lunch to $4.50 and adult breakfast to $2.75.