Adult meal prices will see a slight increase at Buchanan County Public Schools during the 2023-24 academic year.

Following a recommendation by BCPS school nutrition supervisor Rhonda Musick during the Buchanan County School Board’s June 21, meeting, North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan made a motion to raise the adult lunch to $4.50 and adult breakfast to $2.75 in order to continue county-wide free lunches for all BCPS students.

