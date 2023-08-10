Happiness begins with a wet nose and ends with a wagging tail! This happy hound is a one-year-old, male, Border Collie. His lovely coat is colored black and white. He has bright, round eyes and an exuberant expression. His personality is happy, fun and friendly. He loves everyone and playtime. This cheerful collie will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, August 14. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD., Grundy VA 24614. For more information on this dog, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Also available for adoption, this one-year-old, male, mix breed. His sleek coat is colored sunshine gold with white markings. He has dark eyes and an intelligent expression. His temperament is curious, frisky and pleasant. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD., Grundy VA 24614. For more information on this dog, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Submitted photos
