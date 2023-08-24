“A hound will die for you, but never lie to you!” George R.R.Martin This straight shooter is a two year old, male, Bluetick Coonhound. His short coat is colored deep blue with brown and black markings. He has large, wide set eyes and long low set ears. His personality is devoted, smart and tenacious. Blueticks make great family dogs. This faithful friend will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until August 28. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Also available for adoption, these ten-week-old, male and female kittens. Their shiny coats are colored black and/or black and white. They have exquisite gold eyes that give them a regal quality. Each is sweet and friendly. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Virginia Mountaineer photos
