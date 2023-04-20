Also available for adoption, this four-month-old, female Beagle/Chihuahua mix. Her short coat is colored shades of light and dark brown with white markings. She has somber eyes and a pleading expression. Her temperament is loving, easygoing and quiet. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy, VA, 24614. For more information, call the shelter at 276-936-4067.
A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers!
This spring sprout is a one year old, female, mix breed. Her soft coat is colored black and white. She has dark, kind eyes and an ever-wagging tail. Her personality is sweet, gentle and playful. She is full of love and eager to please.
This stopping to smell the roses soulmate will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, April 24, 2023. For more information, call the shelter at 276-936-4067.
