Dog 2.jpg

Also available for adoption, this four-month-old, female Beagle/Chihuahua mix. Her short coat is colored shades of light and dark brown with white markings. She has somber eyes and a pleading expression. Her temperament is loving, easygoing and quiet. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy, VA, 24614. For more information, call the shelter at 276-936-4067.

 Contributed Photo

A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers!

This spring sprout is a one year old, female, mix breed. Her soft coat is colored black and white. She has dark, kind eyes and an ever-wagging tail. Her personality is sweet, gentle and playful. She is full of love and eager to please.

