Have a paw-some summer! This paw-some pup is a one-year-old, female mix breed. Her fluffy coat is colored black with white and tan markings. She has dark eyes and the most perfect facial markings that give her a beautiful expression. Her personality is friendly, happy and fun. She has paw-some manners and leads nicely. This superb summer sidekick will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until June 12.
Also available for adoption, this three-year-old, male, mix breed. His coat is colored light sand and white. He has the saddest eyes that reflect his feelings perfectly. His gentle and loving temperament would melt any heart. He is a true gentleman. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Submitted photos
