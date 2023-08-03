Left: Don’t worry beach happy with your dog! This beach boy is a one-year-old, male, Chihuahua mix. His short, straight coat is colored beach sand tan with a small white marking on his head. He has sunshine-gold eyes and an adorable matching nose. His personality is friendly, happy and playful. He loves attention and affection. This boy of summer will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, August 7. RIGHT: Also still available for adoption this ten-month-old, male, Boxer mix. His smooth, tight-fitting coat is colored brindle with white and black markings. He has round, dark eyes and a solemn expression. His temperament is bright, friendly and intelligent. He is affectionate and attentive to commands. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Virginia Mountaineer | Submitted photos
This beach boy is a one-year-old, male, Chihuahua mix. His short, straight coat is colored beach sand tan with a small white marking on his head. He has sunshine-gold eyes and an adorable matching nose. His personality is friendly, happy and playful. He loves attention and affection.
This boy of summer will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, August 7, 2023.
