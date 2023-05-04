ADOPT A PET

ABOVE: I want to spend all nine lives with you! This spring blossom is a seven-week-old, male, kitten. His short coat is colored black and white. He has vibrant green/grey eyes, long white whiskers and a cute pink nose. His personality is friendly, calm and affectionate. He shares his kennel at the shelter with one sweet sister colored yellow and white. These blooming babies will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, May 8, 2023. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy VA, 24614. For more information, call the shelter at 276-935-4067. RIGHT: Also available for adoption is this three-month-old, female, mix breed. Her short coat is colored sunshine gold and white. She has dark kind eyes and a soulful expression. Her temperament is sweet, gentle and happy. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy VA, 24614. For more information, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Submitted photos
