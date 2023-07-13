This summer sidekick is a four-year-old, male, Great Pyrenees mix. His thick coat is colored white with sunshine-gold markings. He has large, soulful eyes and a pleading expression. His personality is friendly, easygoing and affectionate. He is a gentle giant. This summer pawty pup will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, July 17. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy, VA 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Submitted photo
This summer sidekick is a four-year-old, male, Great Pyrenees mix. His thick coat is colored white with sunshine-gold markings. He has large, soulful eyes and a pleading expression. His personality is friendly, easygoing and affectionate. He is a gentle giant.
This summer pawty pup will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, July 17, 2023.
Also available for adoption: this ten-month-old, male, Beagle mix. His short coat is colored honey gold and white with slight black markings. He has melancholy eyes and long velvet ears. His temperament is happy and fun. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.