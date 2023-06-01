ABOVE: Howling for summer! This happy hound is a two-year-old, female, Bloodhound. Her short coat is colored deep red and black. She has a wrinkled face and huge drooping ears. Her deep-set eyes give her a look of solemn dignity. She is good-natured and easygoing. Her manners are excellent and she enjoys company. This super sleuth will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, June 5, 2023. RIGHT: Also available for adoption, this twelve-week-old, male, mix breed. His short coat is colored sunshine gold with white markings and the cutest freckles. He has large ears and bright eyes. His personality is sweet, friendly and affectionate. He shares his kennel at the shelter with three brothers and one sister, all equally cute. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Submitted photos
This happy hound is a two-year-old, female, Bloodhound. Her short coat is colored deep red and black. She has a wrinkled face and huge drooping ears. Her deep-set eyes give her a look of solemn dignity. She is good-natured and easygoing. Her manners are excellent and she enjoys company.
This super sleuth will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, June 5, 2023.
