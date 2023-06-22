Made fur summer days! This hotdog is an eight-week-old, male, mix breed. His thick coat is colored black and brindle with white markings. He has gorgeous green eyes and the saddest expression. His stocky body and short legs give him an athletic look. He is sweet, gentle and affectionate. His kennel at the shelter is shared with one adorable brother. These boys of summer will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, June 26, 2023. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Also available for adoption, is this seven-week-old, female kitten. Her short coat is calico with a bright sun-kissed patch above one eye. She is easygoing and friendly. Her kennel at the shelter is shared with one brother and four sisters, all equally cute. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Virginia Mountaineer photos
