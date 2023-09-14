Who says your soulmate has to be human? This canine confidant is a four-month-old, female, German Shepherd mix. Her luxurious coat is colored light grey and tan. She has large inquisitive eyes and an intelligent expression. Her personality is friendly, playful and loyal. She will follow your every step. This kindred spirit Shepherd will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, September 18. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 24614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Also available for adoption, this one-year-old, male cat. His velvet coat is colored harvest gold and white. He has phenomenal gold eyes and the perfect pink nose. His temperament is calm and affectionate. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 24614. For more information on these animals, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
Virginia Mountaineer photos
