This hop-stuff hound is a a one year-old, male, German Shepherd mix. His thick coat is colored black with white and tan markings. He has soft brown eyes and an intelligent expression. His personality is friendly, happy and affectionate. He loves to play.
Also available for adoption, this one year old, male, mix breed. His shiny, short coat is colored black with white markings. He has a kind expression and a pleasant temperament. He loves everyone he meets. These Easter peep pups will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, April 10.
Photos by Kim Bailey
No need for an Easter Bunny when you could have an Easter buddy.
This Easter peep pup will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, April 10.
Also available for adoption, this one year old, male, mix breed. His shiny, short coat is colored black with white markings. He has a kind expression and a pleasant temperament. He loves everyone he meets.