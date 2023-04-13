Also available for adoption, is this ten-week-old, female, Boston Terrier/Chihuahua mix. Her short coat is colored light and with white markings and a cute pink nose. She has large eyes and a curious expression that give her a unique and adorable appearance. The shelter is located at 1191 Dogpound Road, Grundy VA, 24614. For more information, call the shelter at 276-935-4067.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}How do dogs spend spring break? Dogs go on a pupcation!
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}This spring break buddy is an eight-week-old, male, Labrador Retriever mix. His thick coat is colored sunshine gold with white markings. He has kind eyes and an adoring expression. His personality is friendly, sweet and happy. He shares his kennel at the shelter with two brothers and four sisters, all of similar characteristics.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}This septet will be available for adoption at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter until Monday, April 17, 2023.
