Ayomipo Adeyemo has been selected by his peers at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy as the student speaker at ACP’s commencement exercises for the Class of 2023, set for May 6.

Adeyemo, who is the Student Government Association president for the Class of 2023, will join third generation pharmacist Joel Thornbury, of Pikeville, Kentucky in speaking at the event. It was announced last week that Thornbury will deliver the commencement address.

