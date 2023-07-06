ACP Summer Camp 1 - resized.jpg

Dr. Randy Mullins talks to students about plants and their medical purposes prior to taking a group of students on a walk around the ACP campus to look at the variety of leaves and plants found there, many of which have medicinal purposes.

 Submitted photos

OAKWOOD, Va., — Middle school, high school and college students from across the region took part in three recent summer camp experiences and one off-campus event offered by the Appalachian College of Pharmacy as part of an expanded effort to reach students interested in learning more about a career in pharmacy.

Those attending had the opportunity to learn more about the profession of pharmacy through hands-on activities supervised by ACP faculty members and at the same time had the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a college of pharmacy student.

