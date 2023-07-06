Dr. Randy Mullins talks to students about plants and their medical purposes prior to taking a group of students on a walk around the ACP campus to look at the variety of leaves and plants found there, many of which have medicinal purposes.
OAKWOOD, Va., — Middle school, high school and college students from across the region took part in three recent summer camp experiences and one off-campus event offered by the Appalachian College of Pharmacy as part of an expanded effort to reach students interested in learning more about a career in pharmacy.
Those attending had the opportunity to learn more about the profession of pharmacy through hands-on activities supervised by ACP faculty members and at the same time had the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a college of pharmacy student.
The three camps held on the ACP campus at Oakwood were on June 7, 8 and 9 and the host site for the ACP camp on June 16 was the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg, Va. Three additional camps are planned in Pikeville, Ky., Bluefield, Va., and at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va. Dates for those camps have not yet been set.
Students taking part in the free camps learned from ACP faculty members who are experts in their fields. Hands-on activities included conducting patient assessment procedures; discovering pharmacy compounding techniques; practicing pharmacotherapy on a human simulator; hearing from ACP students about their pharmacy school experience; and attending an admissions workshop session. Those attending the camps at ACP’s Oakwood location also toured the ACP campus.
Featured Local Savings
“This was a unique opportunity for students to learn a little more about the college of pharmacy and through a series of interactive events, to learn a little more about what the profession of pharmacy is all about,” said ACP Provost and Dean Susan Mayhew. “We were pleased to have the summer camp students on our campus and to have the opportunity to interact with students in Blacksburg at our summer camp at VCOM.”
“Any time we can share information about our school and further advance the profession of pharmacy and knowledge about opportunities in the field of pharmacy as a career, we think it is a very worthwhile experience,” said ACP Director of Admissions Jason McGlothlin. “It is our hope that those who participated gained just that.”
Both Mayhew and McGlothlin extended their appreciation to faculty members and staff for taking the time to assist with the summer camp programming.
The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is the only three-year Doctor of Pharmacy program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 2003, the college accepted its first students in 2005. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Its mission is to cultivate a learning community committed to education, community outreach and the professional development of pharmacists. Its graduate pharmacists are now practicing throughout the United States.