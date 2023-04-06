SaVida Health’s Director of Marketing and Outreach Jason Pritchard met with Appalachian College of Pharmacy last week to discuss the benefits of Suboxone based treatment prior to the facility opening its Oakwood branch in the John L. Lewis Building.
Buchanan County’s Appalachian College of Pharmacy students discussed the benefits of Suboxone treatment to combat opioid and alcohol addiction on April 11.
A group from SaVida Health, an outpatient medical practice that is opening in Oakwood spent an hour with future pharmacists at ACP last Monday to discuss the benefits of its Suboxone-based treatment for those who are dependent on opioids and or alcohol.
SaVida prescribes Suboxone (buprenorphine-naloxone), Vivitrol (naltrexone) and Sublocade, a buprenorphine formulation delivered through monthly injections.
During a presentation to the ACP students, SaVida Health’s Director of Marketing and Outreach Jason Pritchard informed ACP students that the outpatient program provides its patients with an individualized treatment plan upon entry to the program that is designed to help them stay committed to their recovery.
“We are a preferred office-based addiction treatment program,” Pritchard said. “We serve adults 18 years and older. Our mission is to improve the lives of people struggling with opioid or alcohol use disorders through a respectful, compassionate and effective treatment.”
Pritchard said counseling services are not optional and are a vital part of the patient’s individualized treatment plan whether it’s through group, individual and or family outpatient counseling. Case managers are available to help patients with essential needs like housing, food resources, childcare and employment.
“We know it is not one size fits all,” Pritchard added. “Some people might need a little care in certain areas and others may need a little more case management than others. We have personalized treatment plans and we practice a harm reduction approach.”
The individualized treatment plan not only provides the patient with FDA-approved medication like Suboxone, Vivitrol and Sublocade but can also prescribe psychiatric medications for co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Patients will also be subject to drug screens and pill counts to ensure the program is followed.
Along with Oakwood, SaVida Health has locations in Honaker, Lebanon, Claypool Hill, Coeburn, Abingdon, Bristol, Wytheville, Woodbridge, Front Royal, Culpeper, Luray, Clintwood, Martinsville, Staunton, Big Stone Gap, Petersburg, Pulaski, Roanoke, Winchester and Blacksburg.
Pritchard announced Buchanan County resident Dan Perolio will be the site administrator at the Oakwood office.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call SaVida Health at 276-284-2230.