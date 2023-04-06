Pritchaar .JPG

SaVida Health’s Director of Marketing and Outreach Jason Pritchard met with Appalachian College of Pharmacy last week to discuss the benefits of Suboxone based treatment prior to the facility opening its Oakwood branch in the John L. Lewis Building.

Buchanan County’s Appalachian College of Pharmacy students discussed the benefits of Suboxone treatment to combat opioid and alcohol addiction on April 11.

A group from SaVida Health, an outpatient medical practice that is opening in Oakwood spent an hour with future pharmacists at ACP last Monday to discuss the benefits of its Suboxone-based treatment for those who are dependent on opioids and or alcohol.

