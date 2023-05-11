OAKWOOD — The Appalachian College of Pharmacy has released its Spring 2023 Dean’s list. Students named to the list have achieved a 3.50 or higher cumulative grand point average.
Students named to the list were as follows:
Featured Local Savings
Third year students: Divine Mbah, Jonathan Ritchie, Shelomith Akpoghenobor, Michael Stewart, Colby Osborne, Dylan Brookman, Matthew Neace, Ayomipo Adeyemo, Julia Deel, Brittany McClanahan, Achea Quinta and Alyssa Hunt.
Second year students: Badri Abdi, Logan Surface, Annamay Fry, Karlee Wasilewski, Christabel Larbi, Bishen Kafley, Andrew Lee, Taylor Justus and Luis Villanueva.
First year students: Henrietta Annor, Abanoab Masry, Shobit Sood, Kaitlyn Cook, Emily Lester, Abdulla Mamun, Elizabeth Mischel, Savanah Midkiff, Mona Patel, Meghan Combs, Alborz Fatheddin, Caleb Damron and Pushtiben Vijayakumar.
Academic pins were awarded to students who were named to the Dean’s List for both fall and spring semesters in the same academic year as follows:
Third year students: Divine Mbah, Jonathan Ritchie, Shelomith Akpoghenobor, Michael Stewart, Colby Osborne, Dylan Brookman, Matthew Neace, Ayomipo Adeyemo, Julia Deel, Brittany McClanahan and Achea Quinta.
Second year students: Badri Abdi, Logan Surface, Annamay Fry, Karlee Wasilewski, Christabel Larbi, Bishen Kafley, Andrew Lee, Taylor Justus and Luis Villanueva.
First year students: Henrietta Annor, Shobit Sood, Kaitlyn Cook, Emily Lester, Elizabeth Mischel, Savanah Midkiff, Meghan Combs and Alborz Fatheddin.