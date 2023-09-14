Vickie Keene.JPG

A framed photograph of Vickie Keene, ACP’s first employee and first registrar, was unveiled on Sept. 7 during ACP’s annual Founder’s Day picnic. The photograph will be displayed at the college. She was also presented with a framed resolution. Keene, second from right, is pictured, from left, with Arthur Mullins, current chairman of the ACP Board of Trustees; ACP President Mickey McGlothlin, Holli Harman (right), ACP chief financial officer.

 Submitted photo

A member of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy’s first board of trustees and its recently-retired first registrar were recognized Thursday afternoon during the annual ACP Founder’s Day picnic.

ACP President Mickey McGlothlin welcomed students, faculty, staff and guests to the picnic held in the college gym, noting the picnic marked the 20th anniversary celebration of the college’s founding. The Founders Day picnic is held annually to remember the history of ACP. He noted the college was founded by Southwest Virginia Attorney Frank Kilgore, who was not able to be present for the event Thursday.

