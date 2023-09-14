A framed photograph of Vickie Keene, ACP’s first employee and first registrar, was unveiled on Sept. 7 during ACP’s annual Founder’s Day picnic. The photograph will be displayed at the college. She was also presented with a framed resolution. Keene, second from right, is pictured, from left, with Arthur Mullins, current chairman of the ACP Board of Trustees; ACP President Mickey McGlothlin, Holli Harman (right), ACP chief financial officer.
A member of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy’s first board of trustees and its recently-retired first registrar were recognized Thursday afternoon during the annual ACP Founder’s Day picnic.
ACP President Mickey McGlothlin welcomed students, faculty, staff and guests to the picnic held in the college gym, noting the picnic marked the 20th anniversary celebration of the college’s founding. The Founders Day picnic is held annually to remember the history of ACP. He noted the college was founded by Southwest Virginia Attorney Frank Kilgore, who was not able to be present for the event Thursday.
Framed resolutions honoring Vickie Keene, the college’s first employee and its first registrar, who recently retired; and Kemper Bausell, a former member of the first ACP board of trustees, who served on the board until late 2022, were presented to each. Framed photos of the two were unveiled and McGlothlin, along with current Board of Trustees Chairman Arthur Mullins, noted both photographs will be placed in a suitable location of honor in the college.
Holli Harman, chief financial officer, presented the framed resolution to Keene, giving a little history, first noting that one in 10 start-ups are successful and that nine out of 10 are not. In Keene’s case, Harman noted, Keene had been a part of two start-ups — the Appalachian College of Pharmacy and the Appalachian School of Law, both of which remain successful today. She attributed Keene’s “clear vision, passion for her work and resiliency” as the key factors which played a part in the success of both.
“We all know an idea is no good if you don’t have boots on the ground to carry it through,” Harman said. “Vickie was a huge part of the boots on the ground at ACP. She had a clear vision of what needed to be done to make ACP successful. Her passion for the job was evident and she was resilient.”
The resolution presented to Keene recognized her for having worked “tirelessly to advance the best interests of the college, its students, faculty and staff while serving as its registrar, director of financial aid, director of admissions and in many other roles.”
Keene, the resolution continued, “Always served the college in a calm, diligent, conscientious and professional manner.” She began working for ACP on October 1, 2004 and retired after more than 18 years of service on November 30, 2022.
Mullins presented the framed resolution recognizing Bausell for his contributions to the college.
A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in music education, Bausell was also in the U.S. Marines Corps and played in the U.S. Marine Corps Band. He served as a long-time teacher and band director at Grundy High School.
“Kemper is always cool, calm and collected and he was a great leader on the board of trustees,” Mullins said, adding Bausell had also served as chairman of the college’s finance committee and was one of the founding members on the board of trustees.
The resolution presented to Bausell recognized him as, “A true son of the Appalachian Mountains” and made note of his military service and education.
Bausell, the resolution continued, “Was serving as the director of marketing for Buchanan General Hospital at the time the college was first conceptualized and has served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy since its founding and has served as either vice chairman of the board or treasurer of the board for most of that time.
“Kemper Bausell’s tireless efforts, charm and grace have made him an excellent ambassador for the college and member of the Board of Trustees,” the resolution continued, concluding it was fitting that Bausell’s “contributions to the college be honored on Founder’s Day.”
The framed photographs of each were unveiled after they were presented with the framed resolutions.