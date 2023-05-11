ACP recognizes third-year pharmacy student achievements Virginia Mountaineer May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKWOOD, Va.,– The Appalachian College of Pharmacy recognized its third year pharmacy students for their achievements at the college during the past year during a luncheon awards ceremony on May 4.“We are very proud of our third year pharmacy students for their accomplishments during the past year and we congratulate them for their achievements,” said ACP Provost and Dean Susan Mayhew.First and second year pharmacy student awards will be given May 18. Featured Local Savings Third year students recognized Thursday were as follows:Highest GPA: Divine Kaba MbahACP Dean’s Award: Julia Renea DeelACP Academic Excellence in Pharmacy Award: Shelomith Eguono AkpoghenoborAC Professionalism Award: Michael Devon StewartAC Distinguished Service Award: Irisdanay GarciaAP Outstanding Student Leadership Award: Ayomipo Emmanuel AdeyemoACP Community Service Award: Divine Kaba Mbah and Megan Marie LittleVIATRIS Excellence in Pharmacy Award (Mylan previously): Afrien Jahan IslamVSHP Excellence in Health Systems Pharmacy Award: Colby Jordan OsborneWolters Kluwer Clinical Drug Information Award of Excellence in Clinical CommunicationJonathan Mark RitchieASHP Student Award: Saman VafaieVPHA Research and Foundation Student Award: Achea QuintaDistinguished Interprofessional Education Scholar Awards were given to Cody Terrell Howard, DanikaMichale Lee, Megan Marie Little, Divine Kaba Mbah, Colby Jordan Osborne, Jonathan Mark Ritchie, JohnHouston Spears, Saman Vafai, Brianna Nicole Meadows, Kylea Madison Pinion, Chandler Quade Rowe,Anas Noralden Gabbar, Kristen Beth Coleman and Albereshio Bernard West.Preceptor, faculty and staff awards were also presented and included the following:ACP Excellence in Clinical Teaching: Dr. Charla ThompsonACP Excellence in Science Teaching: Dr. Ingo Engels;ACP Administrative Staff Member of the Year: Joshua SneadACP Student Organization Advisor of the Year: Dr. Ingo EngelsACP Preceptor of the Year: Dr. Sarah RameyACP Preceptor of Excellence: Dr. Randall ColeACP Preceptor of Distinction: Dr. Faisal HossainCommunity Outreach Acclamation Award: Dr. Randall ColeAbove and Beyond: Dr. Randall ColeDr. Bridgett Pack was named the winner of the Distinguished Alumni Award Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 In the shadow of 7 horse deaths, party goes on at the Derby Bluefield VA, man found guilty of Toler murder VCEDA announces $100k Workforce Training Grant Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView