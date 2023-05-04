Students who are interested in learning more about the profession of pharmacy have been invited to attend a one-day free summer camp event offered by the Appalachian College of Pharmacy this summer on one of six dates at four different locations during the month of June.

The ACP campus will be the host site for the June 7, 8 and 9 camps. ACP will also host camp dates at Bluefield University, June 13; and at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center, June 14. A tentative date of June 16 has been set for ACP to host a camp in Blacksburg.

