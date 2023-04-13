Joel Thornbury.jpg

Pharmacist Joel Thornbury will be the commencement speaker for Appalachian College of Pharmacy’s ceremony on May 6.

Third generation pharmacist, Joel Thornbury of Pikeville, Kentucky will be the commencement speaker on May 6 at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy.

ACP Provost and Dean Susan Mayhew made the announcement this past week, noting Thornbury has more than 30 years of professional pharmacy practice experience in Kentucky and Virginia.

