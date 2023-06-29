OAKWOOD, Va.,– The first cohort of students to participate in off campus classes offered by the Appalachian College of Pharmacy (ACP) at the Southwest Virgina Higher Education Center (SWVHEC) in Abingdon, Va., has been selected and will begin classes there in August 2023.

A memorandum of understanding between ACP and the Higher Ed Center was signed in December 2022, marking the official start of the partnership which will see ACP classes offered at the Higher Ed Center in addition to being offered at the college’s Oakwood campus.

