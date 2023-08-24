CEDAR BLUFF, Va.— Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens received a 2023 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members.

The Mount Rogers PACE service area expansion was among 50 local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 48th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you