Shelter.jpg

AASC PACE Program Director Dana Collins, CEO Brian Beck, Jared Baker, Mary Blankenship, Activities Director Cindy Smith and Adult Day Center Director Sarah Ball, along with PACE and ADC participants, enjoy the newly-constructed shelter at Appalachian Agency that was built in memory of long-time member Don Durham. Celebrating 15 years of PACE

 Submitted photo

“He was the shining star of the program and showed exactly what PACE is capable of.”

That’s how Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens CEO Brian Beck described Don Durham, a long-term participant who passed away in 2019. Don attended the adult day center, beginning in 2006, two years before the PACE program officially started, and was one of the original eight participants.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you