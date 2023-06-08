“He was the shining star of the program and showed exactly what PACE is capable of.”
That’s how Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens CEO Brian Beck described Don Durham, a long-term participant who passed away in 2019. Don attended the adult day center, beginning in 2006, two years before the PACE program officially started, and was one of the original eight participants.
Appalachian Agency celebrated 15 years of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly on May 24, and Don Durham’s family was in attendance. Don’s sister and caregiver, Mary Blankenship, and her husband, Jared Baker, have been supporting the PACE program since Don’s death and saw the results of those contributions come to life.
The agency built an outdoor shelter adjacent to the adult day center where PACE participants can gather to eat, enjoy activities or just socialize with each other. A plaque has been placed on the shelter in Don’s memory and the shelter will benefit the current and future members of AASC’s PACE program.
During the celebration, the main site in Cedar Bluff tested the new distance learning/telemedicine equipment and hosted the sites at Mount Rogers, Falls Mills and Haysi so all of the employees could gather together to mark this milestone of PACE.
Aging is not a choice; however, aging well is. And that’s the main focus of AASC’s PACE program — fostering programs aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes and community as long as possible with dignity and grace.
AASC’s PACE program is celebrating 15 years of providing health care and social services for older adults 55 years of age and older who need nursing home-level care and can live safely in the community with support from PACE staff and family caregivers.
Appalachian Agency officially opened PACE on May 1, 2008, with eight members. Now, along with Mount Rogers PACE, which began serving clients on Aug. 1, 2022, through a service area expansion, AASC’s PACE program currently serves 127 participants and their families who live in the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, Bland, Smyth, Washington, Wythe and the city of Bristol.
Known as the underdog of health care, PACE participants receive primary medical and specialty care, medications, physical and occupational therapy, home care services, nursing care, hospitalization, adult day health care, social services support, recreation and social events, meals and transportation for PACE services.
“They encourage us to get out and go. They give us the will to do it. They just took me right under their wing and helped me so much,” said Pricey, an ALLCARE participant. “This is my home, my second home. I call it my home away from home. I came to PACE in a wheelchair, and they helped save my life.”
Two alternative care sites in Haysi and Falls Mills provide some PACE services, along with the adult day centers that promote social engagement and help alleviate social isolation. Haysi Adult Day Center opened in 2006 and became an alternative care site in 2008. Falls Mills Adult Day Center opened in 2021.
Several programs help promote social engagement — Art At Your Own PACE, the GROW Gardening Program, the Senior Prom, Senior Day at the county fairs and more. AASC PACE has received two awards from US Aging — “Art at Your Own PACE” is an Aging Innovation Award Winner and “AllCARE Aquabilities” is an Aging Achievement Award Winner. AASC is slated to receive another Aging Achievement Award for Mount Rogers PACE this summer at the US Aging National Conference in Salt Lake City.
Clinical Administrator Beverly Lester summed up PACE, “Where else can you go that you can have a meal, play bingo, and visit with your friends, all while being in the waiting room of a medical clinic?”
The Governor’s Conference was held in Richmond earlier this month, and several staff members shared their knowledge of PACE during a presentation, “Setting the PACE for Aging in Virginia.” With a focus by the Department of Medical Assistance Services to encourage programs in all areas of the Commonwealth, PACE is the future of aging in Virginia. AASC will show how PACE connects affordable housing, transportation, health care and support services that contribute to improving participants’ quality of life and health outcomes and how these services intersect to provide communities for the future.