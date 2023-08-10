Town-of-Honaker-Tourism-Grant-1-980x735.jpg

Honaker Vice Mayor Scott McGlothlin and Mayor Jodi Eaton accept a ceremonial check for $50,000 representing the tourism matching grant funds approved by VCEDA for the town’s e-bike charging station and Honaker Community Park improvements.

 Submitted photo

Officials with the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Town of Honaker recently closed a grant that they say will be used for two projects at the Honaker Community Park and Recreation area.

The $50,000 grant was made available from the VCEDA Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund and will be used for the installation of a new e-bike charging station and the construction of an amphitheater.

