Honaker Vice Mayor Scott McGlothlin and Mayor Jodi Eaton accept a ceremonial check for $50,000 representing the tourism matching grant funds approved by VCEDA for the town’s e-bike charging station and Honaker Community Park improvements.
Officials with the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Town of Honaker recently closed a grant that they say will be used for two projects at the Honaker Community Park and Recreation area.
The $50,000 grant was made available from the VCEDA Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund and will be used for the installation of a new e-bike charging station and the construction of an amphitheater.
“The Town of Honaker, with assistance from the 501c3 non-profit group Friends of Honaker, Inc., is in the process of developing the Honaker Community Park and Recreation Area which according to the application will provide Honaker with its first community park or recreation area,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “With this project, the town sees an opportunity to offer outdoor recreation to the community and surrounding communities, as well as promote the town and area to tourists.”
The property, located on Commerce Drive, is leased by the town under a 99-year lease from New Peoples Bank.
Honaker is located along the national TransAmerica Bicycle Trail, founded in 1973, which runs from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia. Honaker is also a gateway community to the Breaks Interstate Park, with many tourists and cyclists accessing the Breaks via Route 80 which passes through Honaker.
The construction of an e-bike charging station will offer cyclists a place to charge their bikes while visiting the town and enjoying its other amenities.
“I would like to thank VCEDA for the funding of our e-bike charging station and amphitheater project,” said Honaker Mayor Jodi Eaton. “This will be a great opportunity for the Town of Honaker and the surrounding area.”
Future plans for the property include the construction of playground and park equipment, construction of an outdoor classroom, free WiFi, picnic shelters, a walking trail and splash pad, as funding becomes available.
Town officials also plan on promoting Lewis Creek, which runs through the property. The creek already attracts people from surrounding areas and is the location of the town’s annual Kids Fishing Day.
The town has indicated it plans to work with the Russell County Chamber of Commerce to promote events at the park.
The Honaker project received a letter of support from the Russell County Industrial Development Authority.
“We are excited for this opportunity to support the Town of Honaker in their efforts to provide tourism opportunities for not only their town, but for the county,” said Russell County IDA Executive Director Ernie McFaddin. “The Town of Honaker is thinking outside the box to provide new and innovative ways to support their community and utilize their natural resources. The IDA is excited to see this project grow and develop.”