Laurel Bed Lake Road.jpg

VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher, second from right, presents a ceremonial check to Russell County IDA Executive Director Ernie McFaddin, second from left, representing funding for the Laurel Bed Lake Road feasibility study.

 Submitted photo

LEBANON, Va., — An up to $25,000 grant to be used to conduct a feasibility study examining the development of a road from Laurel Bed Lake between Lebanon and Rosedale was recently closed between the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Russell County Industrial Development Authority.

“VCEDA is pleased to support the Russell County IDA request for funding for this study which will look at the benefits of such a road and the projected cost for it in detail,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “The IDA application projects the impact to tourism in the county if the road is developed will be significant.”

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you