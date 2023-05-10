armbruster 1.JPG

Marshall senior Brett Armbruster runs in an event at the River City Spring Break Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this season. Armbruster, a three-time selection for SBC Track and Field Athlete of the Week, holds the school record in the 800-meter outdoor race.

 Courtesy of Marshall University Athletics

HUNTINGTON — Four years ago, Brett Armbruster thought the Marshall school record in the men’s 800-meter race might never fall.

For one, there wasn’t a school-sponsored track team, and that alone would be enough to deter the hope of knocking down an official record.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

