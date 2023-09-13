Livestock Hall of Fame enshrines first class By SHAWN STREET sstreet@hdmediallc.com Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bill Sam Price and family. Shawn Street | Lebanon News The family of Gose Dickenson is picutred with his Livestock Hall of Fame plaque. photos by Shawn Street | Lebanon News The plaque honoring Jimmy Fletcher. Shawn Street | Lebanon News Paul Chambers, pictured at right, is a member of the Hall of Fame. Shawn Street | Lebanon News Robert Raines was honored for his service to the fair. Shawn Street | Lebanon News Waldo Dorton, pictured at right, was among the inductees. Shawn Street | Lebanon News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To celebrate those who have helped shape the Russell County Fair’s Livestock Department into the success it is today, fair officials have established the Livestock Hall of Fame.The six members of the hall of fame’s inaugural class were enshrined during a ceremony held inside the Livestock Barn during the 2023 Russell County Fair.“We wanted to make a special effort to honor those in the livestock division,” stated Scott Jessee, who along with Bruce Warner, hosted the ceremony. Featured Local Savings Members of the inaugural class of the Livestock Hall of Fame were Gose Dickenson, Robert Raines, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Fletcher, Waldo Dorton and Bill Sam Price.Gose Dickenson was honored for his years of service as the Chairman of the Livestock Division.Robert Raines was instrumental in getting young people involved with the fair as well as the growth of the fair’s lamb show.Paul Chambers also worked tirelessly with the lamb show and helped teach Russell County’s children about wild animals.Jimmy Fletcher, along with the Russell County Board of Supervisors, was responsible for the construction of the Livestock Barn.Waldo Dorton was a champion of the fair, encouraging attendance everywhere he went. He was also honored for his service to the lamb show.Bill Sam Price was called “a staple of the fair” and praised for his work with the lamb show.Each inductee, or their representative, was presented with a plaque emblazoned with their picture. The plaques were displayed at the Livestock Barn throughout fair week.“After the fair is over, they are going to be moved to the Government Center in Lebanon and they will be on display all the time in front of the Extension Office,” Jessee explained. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 23rd annual Breaks 5K slated Oct. 7 Poor mobile phone service in area discussed by supervisors Free dental, eye and health care event scheduled for Oct. 7-8 Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView