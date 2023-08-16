CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recapped some decisions made during the August special legislative session during his weekly briefing last week.
Justice said he felt the special session was successful and he only had two goals, which he feels were reached.
“What I really wanted out of the special session was two things, and that was to fix the corrections dilemma, absolutely get the pay raises to the folks,” he said. “And the only other thing that I really wanted and wanted in a strong way was absolutely that we put more money towards our roads. We have made incredible progress there, it’s an economic driver beyond belief and, absolutely, it has been so successful and I want to continue to absolutely stay after it until we have every road fixed.”
During the session, the Legislature approved approximately $21 million in pay increases for West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations officers, in addition to bonuses for other staff members.
The Legislature also approved approximately $150 million being put towards the state’s roads, Justice said.
Two post-secondary institutions also received funding through legislative approvals this week. The Legislature approved allocating $45 million to Marshall University for the cyber security program. Pierpont Community and Technical College also received $25 million to be put towards the college’s aviation maintenance program and constructing a new instructional facility hangar, Justice said.
Justice was asked if he has any plans in place to aid West Virginia University in stabilizing its budget after three Democratic delegates from Monongalia County attempted to add an amendment to House Bill 117, the allocation of funds to Marshall, to secure $45 million for WVU was found to be to not germane, or irrelevant.
Justice did not answer whether he has any plans to help the university, but said of the Governor’s Office, “We’re not gonna turn our backs on WVU.”
Senate Bills 1021 and 1022 outlined three forms of funding for volunteer fire departments equating $12 million. Two revenue funds provide $3 million for counties with excess levies or fees, and another provides $3 million in funding to counties based on population. $6 million is also available for all county volunteer fire departments outline in Senate Bill 1022.
Justice said the Division of Forestry also received $4 million, $3 million dollars was approved for the West Virginia National Guard’s Challenge Academy and $1 million will be allocated to West Virginia State Police.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education.