Reverend Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of famed minister Billy Graham, will be conducting a revival in Castlewood.
Lotz will be ministering at Ring’s Chapel Church, 4962 Memorial Drive in Castlewood, on June 26-28. Services will be begin each night at 7 p.m.
The idea for the revival came about when Pastor Liviu Murariu heard of a similar service held recently in Kentucky. Murariu said a large number of young people gave their lives to Christ, which came somewhat as a surprise to him.
Featured Local Savings
“I thought younger people had no interest whatsoever in spirituality and Christianity,” Murariu said. “The revival in Kentucky spread like a wildfire, like the wildfires in the west. We could start that fire here in Russell County.”
As he continued pondering the possibility, he passed a billboard advertising a revival Lotz was conducting elsewhere. “The Lord said, ‘Look for him. That is the name I want,’” Murariu explained. “I had no clue on how to find him, but the Lord took charge.”
Murariu brought the idea of inviting Lotz to Castlewood to his congregation. “Some said no, our church is too small,” he said. “Our church has 191 chairs but those 191 seats can be filled,” he replied.
Referring to Jesus’s parable of the mustard seed from Matthew 17, Murariu added, “Imagine what can happen if we have the faith of a mustard seed!”
The next issue to be addressed was the cost of bringing in a nationally known evangelist. “Some of the people asked how much it would cost and if we could afford someone of his caliber,” Murariu said.
“It was not easy to get up with him,” he continued, “But when I did, I worked up the courage to ask about the cost. He said, and I quote, ‘Salvation is free.’”
Murariu went on to say, “If we have 20 people, there is no telling what God can do for 20 people. I want the fire of revival to break out in Russell County.”
In addition to Lotz, the revival will also feature special music. June 26 will have the Williams Family and The Mabrys. The following night will feature The Holston River Boys and Aaron Taylor. The final night will see the Williams Family and Savannah Roberson leading worship.