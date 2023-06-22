Lotz.jpg

The Rev. Jonathan Lotz, grandson of Billy Graham, will be conducting a revival in Castlewood.

Lotz will be ministering at Ring’s Chapel Church, 4962 Memorial Drive in Castlewood, on June 26-28. Services will be begin each night at 7 p.m.

