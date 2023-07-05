Russell County Public Library has programs to soothe and stimulate your senses in the coming week. A special Sensory Storytime is July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Lebanon Library; RCPL designed this program especially for children on the autism spectrum. It will be a little slower paced and quieter. For adults on the spectrum, or anyone who wants a quieter library experience, stop by July 11th, 7-8 p.m. at Lebanon Library during our Accessible Browsing hour; the lights will be lower (less florescent buzz!) and the building will be quieter in general.

If you want stimulation, be sure and attend the programs by Tampa Taiko Japanese Drumming. Wednesday, July 12--11 a.m., at the Lebanon Library and 2 p.m. at the Honaker Community Library--we’ll have an interactive program with traditional Japanese drums. Come and be inspired!

Kelly McBride Delph is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.

