Russell County Public Library has programs to soothe and stimulate your senses in the coming week. A special Sensory Storytime is July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Lebanon Library; RCPL designed this program especially for children on the autism spectrum. It will be a little slower paced and quieter. For adults on the spectrum, or anyone who wants a quieter library experience, stop by July 11th, 7-8 p.m. at Lebanon Library during our Accessible Browsing hour; the lights will be lower (less florescent buzz!) and the building will be quieter in general.
If you want stimulation, be sure and attend the programs by Tampa Taiko Japanese Drumming. Wednesday, July 12--11 a.m., at the Lebanon Library and 2 p.m. at the Honaker Community Library--we’ll have an interactive program with traditional Japanese drums. Come and be inspired!
It’s summer, so you want to wade in the creek, right? RCPL’s Clinch Water Watch will hold a water sampling event at the Pinnacle Natural Area Preserve July 8, 10 a.m. to noon. It’s a great STEM programs for kids, teens, and adults, learning what’s in the water and giving you a chance to enjoy a short hike in beautiful Russell County. Bring a picnic and make a day of it. No registration necessary.
You can also bring the kids to our regular programs like story time on Wednesdays & Fridays, Mini Music Mondays, and crochet Mondays at Lebanon and Fridays at Honaker. At Lebanon, there’s also Pokemon Wednesday, Jul 12, and Teens @ 2 on Thursday.
Call RCPL at 889-8044 or 873-6600 for more information. Or look for us on Facebook, Instragram, and the web, https://russell.lib.va.us.
Kelly McBride Delph is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.