WILLIAMSON – Delbarton Kiwanis Club member Albert Totten approached The Mingo County Commission during their April 5 session regarding the Commission's decision to table his request in March for funding for a splash pad in Delbarton.
During the previous meeting, President Nathan Brown and Commissioner Diann Hannah told Kiwanis Club Members Albert Totten and Ted Warden that the Commission would place the item on the agenda for the next meeting and would have to ascertain the finances in the Commission’s coffer as well as seek guidance from the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
During the most recent meeting, Prosecutor Duke Jewell explained that the only issues and obstacles he sees is that the funding for this project would have to come from the coal severance reallocation fund. Jewell stated, “There are very strict guidelines and parameters as for what that money can be utilized for. It does require economic development or infrastructure.”
Commissioner Hannah asked, “If we can’t use this money for anything, why did they give it to us for?”
Jewell explained, there are strict reporting requirements, strict auditing guidelines and anything the county does they have to fully report as it is audited.
Commissioner Brown read the West Virginia Code regarding the economic development funds. Brown, then asked Totten questions concerning the West Virginia Code on restrictions. In response Totten explained that the restrictions did not apply to the Delbarton Kiwanis Club.
Commissioner Thomas Taylor asked Totten, “If the County was to give you money, do you have the finances to take care of the rest?”
Totten responded that they would have to seek those finances.
The splash pad is estimated to cost $144,000.
“When you look at everything you will have to do, the cost looks more like a $400,000 to $500,000 project.” Thomas explained.
Hannah made the motion to award the Delbarton Kiwanis Club $75,000 toward the project, upon approval of legal counsel that the project can be funded. Taylor explained he could not second the motion due to the advice given to the commission from the prosecutor. Brown seconded the motion.
The motion passed by a 2-1 vote.
