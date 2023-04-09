WILLIAMSON – Delbarton Kiwanis Club member Albert Totten approached The Mingo County Commission during their April 5 session regarding the Commission's decision to table his request in March for funding for a splash pad in Delbarton.

During the previous meeting, President Nathan Brown and Commissioner Diann Hannah told Kiwanis Club Members Albert Totten and Ted Warden that the Commission would place the item on the agenda for the next meeting and would have to ascertain the finances in the Commission’s coffer as well as seek guidance from the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

