All terrain vehicle trails running through and around Honaker are “pretty close” to becoming a reality.
Vice Mayor Scott McGlothlin provided the Honaker Town Council with an update regarding the proposed trails as part of the Aug. 1 council meeting.
“We’re pretty close,” McGlothlin stated. He said he has been meeting with landowners and going over the necessary paperwork with them. McGlothlin pointed out that property owners who gave permission for the trails to be on their property may opt out of the agreement with a 30 day notice.
The proposed trails would run through the town and Big A Mountain and would be maintained by Spearhead Trails.
Proponents of the trail system say it will open up the town to tourists, thus increasing tax revenue. Pointing to trails elsewhere in the region, Spearhead Trails Executive Director Melissa Slemp said during a public hearing on the matter in Jan., “We’ve had people from all 50 states and eight countries.”
McGlothlin also stated that he has been in talks with representatives from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. Town officials are hoping to use property belonging to the railroad as a possible landing pad for MedFlight helicopters.
Earlier this year town officials applied for and received a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority for two projects at the Honaker Community Park and Recreation area. The funds will be used for installation of a new e-bike charging station and the construction of an amphitheater.
David Eaton, who represents the Honaker area on the Russell County Board of Supervisors, suggested more grant funding could be available.
He said the Virginia Department of Agriculture may have grants available for the construction of a farmer’s market. The grants range from $10,000 to $15,000 Eaton said.
“It doesn’t sound like much but every little bit helps,” he said.
Another project at the Honaker Community Park and Recreation area that is nearing completion is the construction of restrooms. Town officials have scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project on Aug. 15.