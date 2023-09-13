Dear Cousin,

It has been said, that when God closes one door he opens a window. What folks don’t tell you cuz, is that door that is slowly being closed, is often hard to take (and a window is hard for an old person to climb through). A doctor, a skilled surgeon loses his eye sight, and can no longer do surgery, a baseball star breaks a leg and can no longer run, a dancer who gets Parkinson disease or M. S., doors close and their world comes crashing to a halt! It’s hard to understand at the time, to no longer to be able to do what you love. Dreams sometimes do come to an end. And then, you stop and wait, and sometime, you see that God is pointing you down another road, one you never thought about taking. It might be a different job, a different place to live, a task you never dreamed of doing, never really felt cut out for, never really felt called to do. But it still is a needful task, maybe not as glorious or ground breaking, not as rugged or as award winning, maybe it doesn’t even make you a dime, but it’s still a good thing to do. It might make you happy or not, but it might bring peace and hope to others. And you stand back and say, “But God, I like that other path much better, I was happy there. Why must things change?”

RJ Kennedy is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.

