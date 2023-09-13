It has been said, that when God closes one door he opens a window. What folks don’t tell you cuz, is that door that is slowly being closed, is often hard to take (and a window is hard for an old person to climb through). A doctor, a skilled surgeon loses his eye sight, and can no longer do surgery, a baseball star breaks a leg and can no longer run, a dancer who gets Parkinson disease or M. S., doors close and their world comes crashing to a halt! It’s hard to understand at the time, to no longer to be able to do what you love. Dreams sometimes do come to an end. And then, you stop and wait, and sometime, you see that God is pointing you down another road, one you never thought about taking. It might be a different job, a different place to live, a task you never dreamed of doing, never really felt cut out for, never really felt called to do. But it still is a needful task, maybe not as glorious or ground breaking, not as rugged or as award winning, maybe it doesn’t even make you a dime, but it’s still a good thing to do. It might make you happy or not, but it might bring peace and hope to others. And you stand back and say, “But God, I like that other path much better, I was happy there. Why must things change?”
But God in his wisdom cuz, says “NO! I need you over here now, no one else will do this little job, I know you don’t get much thanks there, you don’t get much recognition, and the work is hard and tiring, the days are long, but just hang in there and one day you’ll see why I called you there. I know you’re not as young as you used to be, so wait a bit, time will tell.”
Featured Local Savings
Charles Templeton once said cuz, that “Christianity does not remove you from the world and it’s problems, it makes you fit to live in it, triumphantly and usefully.” So for now cuz, we “usefully” plod along, cutting weeds, burning brush piles, sowing grass seed, making new pasture for the cows, bush hogging and cleaning up campsites.
And thankfully we had some nice campers visit for Labor Day. I believe two were originally from St. Louis, but living in Wytheville and one was from Jacksonville, Florida. They came this way to hike up in the Channels, which they loved and were amazed by. Those standing stones are something else. If you haven’t got up there yet cuz, get your sorry butt up that mountain and see it. It’s a long walk but worth it, you can stop and rest along the way, even eat a picnic lunch halfway up and rest, but go.
While on the farm, the campers visited the donkeys, goats, (which chewed on their clothes) sheep and the chickens. They had a nice campfire and said the moon, which was just pass full, was big and bright up on the mountain. They liked all the wild flowers on the farms (we call them weeds). And they got to go down to Artrip to wade the river for a cool down, (it was near ninety degrees), but they missed the turn in and ended up clean in Honaker. But they got to take the scenic route back along Back Valley and were amazed at the high cleared pasture hills up that way, and they finally made it back to the river. The one fellow said he’d love to try and ride a sled off those hills in the winter! We sure enjoyed the campers, it’s fun to hear their stories, where they’ve camped before, their amazement at the beautiful views up on the top of the farm. We always look forward to seeing the pictures they post up on the hip camp site. And they left the farm and campsite so neat and clean, all the campers have so far. Sure hope we’ll have more when the leaves change in the fall. We’re all looking forward to the cooler weather. I was cleaning up brush piles the other day when it was 92 degrees! That’s hot cuz!
Until next week,
RJ Kennedy
PS: I heard the Emus were visiting the Musick farm up on Back Valley now. Oh and the campers got a real surprise at the Channels. Seems someone got hold of some bad stuff and was running about naked! The police were called in to haul the poor boy away. Not exactly what we want visitors to our area to see.
RJ Kennedy is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.